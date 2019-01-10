Mexico Reinforces Southern Border As New Caravan Prepares For Northbound Exodus

Mexico is reinforcing its southern border after reports of a new migrant caravan forming in Central America which is set to leave within days for a northbound journey to the US-Mexico border, reports Multimedios.

Mexico's Interior Secretary, Olga Sánchez Cordero, said that the country's 12 entry points and 379 known illegal crossings will be strengthened to stem the flow of migrants crossing into the country.

Migrants entering Mexico will need to provide personal information, biometric data, the reason for their entry and official identification, according to Sánchez Cordero. Anyone who fails to comply will be deported.

Meanwhile, Mexico's undersecretary for human rights, Alejandro Encinas Rodriguez said that migrants wishing to cross through Mexico to reach the United States will need a visa issued by the US or they will not be allowed in.

Despite Mexico's measures to stop illegal migration, the problem continues. In December the US Border Patrol apprehended 27,518 people who crossed into the country illegally - the highest monthly total on record, after five months of steadily increasing traffic.

The Trump administration points to those numbers as proof that the situation along the southern border is at "crisis" levels that requires the expansion of the border wall. Trump used a national TV address from the Oval Office on Tuesday night to make that case. The administration has also used the growing number of migrants to try to end asylum for victims of domestic abuse and gang violence, and to prevent migrants who enter the country illegally from applying for asylum. Both of those moves have been blocked by federal courts. -USA Today

During a Thursday press conference with reporters, President Trump lambasted Democrats for blocking funding for his border wall, noting the new caravan "forming right now in Honduras."