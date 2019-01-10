Seattle TV Station Caught Doctoring Trump's Face During National Address

A Seattle Q13 Fox employee has been placed on leave after a disturbing "deepfake" video of President Trump aired during his national address on border security this week, according to mynorthwest.com.

In addition to dialing up the orange to oompa-loompa proportions, somehow the TV station was able to manipulate Trump on the fly to show him creepily sticking his tongue out at viewers.

In a statement to MyNorthWest, Q13's news director said "We are investigating this to determine what happened," adding "This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further."

We wonder if the MSM will give their Seattle comrades a pass for doctoring the Trump video, unlike the treatment received by Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson, who was falsely accused of doctoring footage of CNN's Jim Acosta pushing a White House intern.

