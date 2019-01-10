Thief In Hamptons Makes Off With $42 Million From Parked Car

A thief in the Hamptons stole cash and valuables from a parked car with a value of at least $42 million, according to Dan's Papers, a local news website.

CCTV footage of thief in East Hampton, Photo: acceptphoto, kantver, Iakov Kalinin/123RF

The treasure trove, pulled from the trunk, center console and floor of a relatively unassuming vintage Mercedes-Benz, included $8 million in cash and $2 million in Swiss bearer bonds, along with a antique Fabergé egg valued at at least $9.6 million, and an original Stradivarius violin worth $16 million. -Dan's Papers

While the crime was captured on a nearby security camera, the thief has yet to be identified.

"From what we understand, the victim did little to secure his possessions," said Hamptons Police spokesman Larry Hirsch on Wednesday. "but we have no reason to suspect him of colluding in this offense or attempting any sort of insurance scam."

Video footage of the crime first shows a white male, possibly between the ages of 25 and 35, wearing casual clothes and a cap pulled low over his face, approach the car, look in the window and walk away. The man returns a short time later with a large duffel bag, opens the car’s unlocked door and calmly gathers the goods, taking time to reach beneath the seats and remove crumpled bills and bearer bonds, before leaving the scene. -Dan's Papers

Unfortunately for the owner, none of the contents of the car was insured - and many of the valuables were left out in the open "essentially on the floor like most would leave fast food wrappers and gas receipts," according to Hirsch. "But that’s not entirely unusual here in the Hamptons."

"No one gave the guy a second look," said Hirsch.

Last week, for example, Hamptons police asked for help identifying a man who stole $60,000 from a car parked behind the Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen.