Will he or won't he?

Having double-pivoted in the last few weeks from uber-hawk "far from neutral" wishing to tamp down enthusiasm in markets (as his reputation preceded) to uber-dove ready to ease "whatever it takes" to ensure the dependent-data (stock market indices) is maintained; the question is, can Jay Powell keep the dream alive? Or is the biggest stock market rally in 10 years enough to remind him of his past?

Quite the change of heart!

Watch Live at 1245ET...