CNN Cancels On San Diego TV Station After They Report Border Wall Works

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/11/2019 - 11:03

A local San Diego television station said on Thursday that CNN invited them to provide a "local view" of the existing wall at the US-Mexico border, only to cancel after past reports from the station showed that the wall is an effective method of combating illegal immigration. 

San Diego border wall

"Thursday morning, CNN called the KUSI Newsroom asking if one of our reporters could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown," begins a report by local San Diego station KUSI. 

"KUSI offered our own Dan Plante, who has reported dozens of times on the border, including one story from 2016 that was retweeted by former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, and posted on DrudgeReport.com," the report continues.

Fencing along US-Mexico border between the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro ports in San Diego

"We believe CNN declined a report from KUSI because we informed them that most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work," it concludes. "We have continuously been told by Border Patrol Agents that the barrier along the Southern border helps prevent illegal entries, drugs, and weapons from entering the United States, and the numbers prove it." 

Conservative pundits took notice;  

Of course, San Diego's border wall to the east is a bit less fortified...

Photo: Dave White

Acosta mocked

On Thursday, CNN's Jim Acosta was ridiculed over social media after his report from a steel wall from the border "didn't show anything resembling a national emergency." 

"I found some steel slats down on the border," tweeted Acosta. "But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen, Texas, area of the border where Trump will be today." 

Acosta was widely mocked by conservatives for proving that border walls work. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Donald Trump Jr., and even the President himself poked fun at the CNN White House correspondent. 

(h/t Joe Concha of The Hill)  