CNN Cancels On San Diego TV Station After They Report Border Wall Works

A local San Diego television station said on Thursday that CNN invited them to provide a "local view" of the existing wall at the US-Mexico border, only to cancel after past reports from the station showed that the wall is an effective method of combating illegal immigration.

"Thursday morning, CNN called the KUSI Newsroom asking if one of our reporters could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown," begins a report by local San Diego station KUSI.

"KUSI offered our own Dan Plante, who has reported dozens of times on the border, including one story from 2016 that was retweeted by former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, and posted on DrudgeReport.com," the report continues.

"We believe CNN declined a report from KUSI because we informed them that most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work," it concludes. "We have continuously been told by Border Patrol Agents that the barrier along the Southern border helps prevent illegal entries, drugs, and weapons from entering the United States, and the numbers prove it."

Thursday morning, @CNN called the KUSI Newsroom asking if a reporter could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown. After we informed them about our past reports, they declined to hear from us.



More info: https://t.co/RX4mB6EdNE pic.twitter.com/r0SAvWxFIm — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 11, 2019

Conservative pundits took notice;

.@CNN to local station: can one of your reporters come on air to talk about how the Wall doesn’t work in San Diego?



Local station: it actually works well.



CNN: bye!



(Actually happened. Watch video.)#MAGA 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/1c4bLLDsaI — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) January 11, 2019

No ethics. @brianstelter is a total propagandist and a liar. — Ali Alexander (@ali) January 11, 2019

Of course, San Diego's border wall to the east is a bit less fortified...

Acosta mocked

On Thursday, CNN's Jim Acosta was ridiculed over social media after his report from a steel wall from the border "didn't show anything resembling a national emergency."

"I found some steel slats down on the border," tweeted Acosta. "But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen, Texas, area of the border where Trump will be today."

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Acosta was widely mocked by conservatives for proving that border walls work. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Donald Trump Jr., and even the President himself poked fun at the CNN White House correspondent.

I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL. So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer. #RealNews #ByeBye https://t.co/BtdJ3GcxSV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

Spotted: Jim Acosta playing golf earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fi0nubIS2I — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 11, 2019

Er, you found a place where there is a barrier and all is quiet? Jim, do you know what point you're actually making here? https://t.co/YbZfYtyO5P — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2019

For a company that non-ironically claims their motto is "#FactsFirst," it seems like @CNN is not a fan of facts that contradict the Democrat talking points their "unbiased reporters" regurgitate on air all day long. @CNNPR https://t.co/PWNb2FXhpO — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) January 11, 2019

Is it possible Acosta is actually a pro-Trump false flag operating under deep cover in the media?

If so, he’s a genius. https://t.co/EvRYGrIQZI — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 10, 2019

