Watch YouTube Star's Million-Dollar McLaren Explode And Melt Down

YouTube star Alejandro Salmondrin was devastated after his 789 horsepower McLaren Sienna caught fire after just 11 days of ownership and 400 miles under its belt.

A former Hollywood filmmaker turned supercar blogger and entrepreneur, Salmondrin has a giant social media footprint with over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and over a million on Instagram.

While driving with his wife one night in October, Salmondrin noted flames coming out from underneath his Sienna which he says he paid $1 million dollars for (a "market adjustment" on top of a MSRP of $837,000). He dropped the car into neutral, pulled over, tried to put the fire out with a bottle of water, and then whipped out his camera to film it melting to the ground.

Watch:

The aftermath:

Here's the McLaren's last drive before the fire:

Salmondrin made a blog post about the incident:

I've gotten a lot of questions from you and to me the most notable ones are:

1 - HAS MCLAREN REACHED OUT TO YOU?

Yes, I messaged a few of the principals at first, because I was interested in getting another car and to make them aware of the problem but NOT A SINGLE question has been made about the incident.

This worries me a lot, because I'm not sure what the process is like in a situation like this. But I would assume you want to learn more about the cause of the accident to perhaps stop other cars from having the same problem and putting lives at risk. I could be totally wrong and this is 'standard procedure'.

2 - Will insurance or warranty cover you?

I'm the first registered owner of the car, but I did pay the market adjustment on top of the actual price of the car. However, I insured the car for the value of what I paid for.

In most cases when an incident like this one occurs, insurance will try to pay you MARKET VALUE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT, but since I bought the car 11 days before it burned to the ground it's safe to say THAT'S MARKET VALUE.

3 - WHY RELEASE THE VIDEO NOW

Insurance is taking their time to go look at the car, and I hope this puts pressure on them. And I hope McLaren looks into this even closer, because I have a few messages like the screenshot I've attached at the bottom of the comment section where it indicates another Senna has burned too In Europe.

The only 'McLaren official' (if you can call it that) Is the owner of McLaren Scottsdale (@mclaren_scottsdale). The only reason why I bring it up is because he went out of his own way to tell everyone he thinks I'm committing some sort of Insurance Fraud (as per the screenshots attached at the bottom of the comment section). Now this could either be:

A - perhaps that is indeed what McLaren thinks and that's why they haven't inspected or done anything with the car for that reason...

Or B - He's just one of those peanut butter and jelly guys.

I hope it's not B, because then he would be: clueless about business or insurance in general, because what do I get out of buying a car for a million dollars and then the car burns down 11 days later and I just get my money back? Hahaha! And additionally, he owns several dealerships :(

Either way. That's what happened and where I stand with this. I only wanna ask you guys for one favor. Please do not harass Mclaren or the dealer. All I want is for them to take action to avoid more incidents like this. Oh.. and get my insurance money back.