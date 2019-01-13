Houston Airport First To Close Terminal Over Shutdown-Driven TSA Worker Shortage

Due to a staffing shortage caused by the partial government shutdown, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston was forced to shut down Terminal B at 3:30 p.m. for the remainder of the day. The airport made the announcement over Twitter, telling passengers they would be routed to either Terminal C or E.

The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019

Houston Bush International Airport closed Terminal B security checkpoint early today because of @TSA staffing issues pic.twitter.com/gfkDqC1u61 — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) January 13, 2019

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suggested that passengers arrive at the airport two hours before their flight, noting that a "shortage of TSA workers, unpaid during the US gov't shutdown, is causing the change."

Advice to always get to @iah 2 hours before your flight is especially important today. Shortage of TSA workers, unpaid during the US gov’t shutdown, is causing this change. Terminal B is solely @united flights. pic.twitter.com/ijCKa4k1NP — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 13, 2019

There appears to be no end in sight to the shutdown which is now the longest in modern US history at 23-days-long. With Congress out of town for the weekend, President Trump tweeted: "I'm in the White House, waiting. The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay. They are having fun and not even talking!"

I’m in the White House, waiting. The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay. They are having fun and not even talking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

At issue is more than $5 billion Trump is demanding to fund construction of his long-promised wall at the US-Mexico border. Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) have refused to provide the funding - insisting that Trump reopen the government and table the border discussion for later. Trump, meanwhile, has rejected their offers.