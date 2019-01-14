Gillette's "Toxic Masculinity" Ad Campaign Backfires Spectacularly

Dear men, razor brand Gillette wants you to know that you need to shed your inherent toxic masculinity - that all men have (trust them) and have been making excuses for, and haven't done anything about until now.

The add, dubbed "We Believe" begins with a montage of bullying and sexism - as a pack of wild, toxically masculine white boys tear around, leaving behind a wake of misery and abuse.

Toxically masculine boys on their way to mansplain things

Same boys on a bullying spree

Toxic masculinity is everywhere and has "been going on far too long"

Not-so diverse group of boys learning to be toxic and masculine. One is already manspreading.

A narrator then goes on to suggest that "boys will be boys" is simply not going to fly anymore.

"Is this the best a man can get? Is it? We can’t hide from it. It has been going on far too long. We can’t laugh it off, making the same old excuses."

Toxic masculinity in the workplace

Excusing toxic masculinity while grilling food

"We believe in the best in men. To say the right thing, to act the right way. Some already are. But some is not enough. Because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow."

The message is clear; If you're a man, you're inherently evil - and you need to do better.

Suffice to say, the new ad campaign has not gotten off to a great start.

Reached for comment by the Wall Street Journal, Gillette brand director for North America Pankaj Bhalla said "This is an important conversation happening, and as a company that encourages men to be their best, we feel compelled to both address it and take action of our own," adding "We are taking a realistic look at what’s happening today, and aiming to inspire change by acknowledging that the old saying ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ is not an excuse. We want to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and hope all the men we serve will come along on that journey to find our ‘best’ together."

Yeah, no.

Seriously, Gillette would have been better off to hire that agency to make a $400 "Don't Be Weird / Shave That Beard/ wikka wikka woo" commercial — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 15, 2019

I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

So nice to see @Gillette jumping on the “men are horrible” campaign permeating mainstream media and Hollywood entertainment. I for one will never use your product again. https://t.co/uZf7v4sFKm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 14, 2019

Dear Gillette,



- I am not toxic

- The amazing men in my life are not toxic

- Masculinity is not toxic



The staggering number of 'dislikes' to this video suggest most people agree with me. Now kindly fuck off into insolvency.@Gillette @ProcterGamble https://t.co/oRlY168Ak1 — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) January 14, 2019