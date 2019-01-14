Trump Mocks Jeff "Bozo" Bezos Over Reporting On Tawdry Affair

In a late-night tweet, President Trump finally weighed in on the corporate news story of the week - the impending divorce of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos and the former's tawdry affair with TV personality Lauren Sanchez - by praising the National Enquirer's work in breaking the story of Bezos' affair (and the many tawdry details that have since been reported).

"So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo," the president tweeted, using a play on the tech CEOs name.

In a remark that will undoubtedly irk Bezos, Trump gloated about how the WaPo owner - a paper that Trump has derided as a "lobbyist newspaper" - was taken down by a competitor "whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than...the Amazon Washington Post."

Referencing the impending division of assets between the couple, which could result in MacKenzie Bezos becoming the world's richest woman, Trump added that "hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!"

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

During a press conference last week, Trump said he expected the Bezos' divorce to be "a beauty". And Trump - no stranger to high-profile divorces - would be one to talk.