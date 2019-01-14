Trump Says He "Never Worked For Russia" After "Disgraceful" NYT, WaPo Reports

President Trump on Monday said he "never worked for Russia" after reports in the New York Times and Washington Post revived the dying collusion narrative. The Times on Friday revealed that the FBI retaliated against Trump for lawfully firing FBI Director James Comey - focusing on potential Kremlin ties, while the Post reported that Trump went to great lengths to conceal the details of his face-to-face encounters with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the White House before departing for New Orleans, Trump told reporters that he never worked for Russia, and that the WaPo report was false.

“I never worked for Russia,” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ says and calls the question disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/ZDvSJwXIlZ — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 14, 2019

On Saturday, Trump tweeted "Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!"

Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Speaking with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, Trump called the Times article "the most insulting thing I've ever had written."

Trump on the NYT article about the FBI counterintelligence investigation: "I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been asked. I think it's the most insulting article I've ever had written." pic.twitter.com/F0QUu1oRhG — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 13, 2019

Trump went on an epic tweetstorm Saturday following the Times article, defending his 2017 firing of former FBI Director James Comey, and tweeting that he has been "FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton. Maybe tougher than any other President. At the same time, & as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again!"