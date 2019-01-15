Goodyear Tire Slashes Guidance, Blames China, Europe

First Fedex, then Apple, then Delta, then Barnes and Noble, Macys, then American Airlines, then Alibaba, and now Goodyear Tire has just slashed guidance.

In an 8-K filed moments after the tire giant made negative comments at the Detroit auto show, Goodyear warned that full year operating income is now expected to come below the Company’s previous guidance of approximately $1.3 billion, and cautioned that Q4 2018 tire unit volumes declined by approximately 3%. The company blamed the usual suspects, namely the slowing economies in China and Europe as well as supply constraint in the US, to wit:

continued weakening of the OE environment in China and India, declines in the winter tire market in Europe late in the quarter, supply constraints on volume for high-value-added consumer and commercial truck tires in the United States.

The company also noted that while price/mix was positive during the fourth quarter of 2018, it was "less than anticipated due to weaker mix, partially as a result of the supply constraints referred to above."

In addition, GT added that earnings fell in other tire-related businesses, including with respect to the Company’s U.S. chemical operations.

As a result, Goodyear now expected 2018 net income to be "adversely affected" and the Company’s total segment operating income is expected to be "slightly below" the Company’s previous guidance of approximately $1.3 billion.

The stock promptly tumbled after the warning, and has dragged down peers such as Cooper Tire.

The company's 8-K (found here) is below:

As we said recently, expect many more such guidance cuts as companies finally come clean with economic reality and with what Morgan Stanley said over the weekend, will soon be revealed as an earnings recession.