Race-Baiting CNN Analyst Slams Host For "White Privelege", Then Discovers He's Black

CNN legal analyst Areva Martin had a race-baiting fail after accusing SiriusXM radio host and Fox News contributor David Webb of "white privilege" during a debate on his Monday morning radio show

David Webb

While discussing a recent controversy stoked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over CBS failing to hire any black journalists to cover the 2020 election, Webb asked Martin what she thought.

Martin said she agreed with Ocasio-Cortez that it was unacceptable for media outlets to claim that there aren't enough journalists of color available, to which Webb responded that he had "31 years" of experience in the media, adding "I’ve seen the coverage, and I’ve also seen it change, generationally … I have not seen the lack of [diversity], I’ve seen, actually growth in it"

Areva Martin

Webb then asked Martin if Black Entertainment Television (BET) should be forced to hire a white or Hispanic reporter, which Martin said would be up to BET.

Arguing that that qualifications should be the deciding factor over race, Webb said "I never considered my color the issue. I considered my qualifications the issue," to which Martin replied:

"Well, David, that’s a whole ‘other long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing that people of color don’t have the privilege of…"

Webb cut in: "How do I have the privilege of white privilege?"

To which Martin shot back: "David, by virtue of being a white male, you have white privilege."

Webb then replied: "Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should have been better prepped. I’m black … See, you went to white privilege. This is the falsehood in this. You went immediately with an assumption … You’re talking to a black man who started out in rock radio in Boston, who crossed the paths into hip-hop, rebuilding one of the greatest black stations in America, and went on to work for Fox News, where I’m told apparently blacks aren’t supposed to work, but yet you come with this assumption and you go to white privilege. That’s actually insulting!"

Martin apologized, claiming "My people gave me wrong information."