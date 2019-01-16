Alexa Users Report Mass Outage As Digital Assitant "Ignores" Masters, Goes Rogue

Hey, at least it wasn't telling children to kill their foster parents.

In the latest gaffe involving Amazon's supremely popular but incident prone digital assistant, Alexa experienced a mass outage on Wednesday morning, "ignoring" requests of its users.

According to the Sun, the outage tracker Down Detector was flooded with hundreds of reports about Alexa not working around 8 am GMT. Most of the reports were later tied to server outages or problems with logging into Alexa.

The outage map shows that users around the world experienced problems, though most of the reports were in the UK and Europe.

One user complained that their Alexa wouldn't do anything other than play the local radio station, yet the device wouldn't turn off.

"Anybody else's Alexa ignoring them this morning?" "It played my local radio station after a while, but won't do anything else. Just ignoring me. Won't even turn off." Another Brit complained: "Anyone else got a problem with Alexa this morning? Refusing to talk to me, just a spinny blue light and then goes off."

In a statement to the Sun, an Amazon representative said that the issue had been resolved.

"For a short period this morning we had an issue that impacted some Alexa customers’ ability to interact with the service." "The Alexa service is now operating normally."

But for a brief moment in time, Alexa users were subjected to the indignity of googling the weather, and manually starting their playlist. We'd like to know: Did the outage mean Alexa momentarily stopped recording its masters?