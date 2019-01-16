Michael Strahan Tries To Upstage Trump's Fast-Food Dinner With Lobster, Caviar

Outraged after President Trump welcomed the college champion Clemson Tigers to the White House for an "American fast food" meal - (which nearly 40% of Americans eat on any given day), "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan invited the Tigers out for a "proper meal" of lobster and caviar.

"I would like to invite the Clemson Tigers football team here for a great meal," Strahan said on Tuesday, adding "Lobster, whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you."

"We’re gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game," said the former New York Giants defensive end.

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Strahan isn't the first celebrity to invite the football team to dinner following Trump's "humble" meal.

Strahan is one of the latest celebrities to invite the football team out for dinner after Trump served the Clemson University Tigers food from fast food chains like McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King during their visit to the White House on Monday. Rapper Quavo also extended an open dinner invitation to the team over Twitter on Tuesday night to show Trump “how champs are supposed to be treated." The Migos member said in a tweet that he wants to treat the team to a visit to his group’s Quality Control headquarters, where they are welcome to come “anytime” and receive treatment “The Stir Fry Way.” -The Hill

Maybe the President just wanted to eat the leftovers?

Then again, it doesn't look like there were any...

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence told TMZ Sports that he loved President Trump's spread.

"It was awesome," Lawrence told TMZ while taking pics with Clemson fans ... "We had McDonalds and everything. It was good!" When asked how many times he would return to the WHite House, Lawrence said "Hopefully, a few more!"