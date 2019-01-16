Jefferies Sues Cantor For Stealing Dozens Of Employees

For years, "less than bulge bracket" bank Jefferies was best known for poaching (disgruntled) bankers from its competitors, and did so with gusto. It now turns out that the Dick Handler-headed bank is far less happy when it is on the receiving end.

Bloomberg reports that Jefferies Financial Group is suing Cantor Fitzgerald's global and Hong Kong units over the loss of dozens of bankers to the competing New York firm. In addition to suing the brokerage, Jefferies is also suing several employees who wound up leaving last year.

The lawsuit was filed in London last month against Cantor and three bankers from its power, energy and infrastructure unit. All told, Jefferies wound up losing 24 people from its energy coverage team to Cantor over the last year.

Banks suing over loss of staff is somewhat of a rarity - especially when one of the banks involved is chronic poacher Jefferies - despite the fact that brokerages have regularly turned to U.K. courts in an attempt to stave off this type of staff poaching. The bankers were said to be lured by Sage Kelly, a very prominent former healthcare banker at Jefferies , who now leads Cantor's investment bank.

Kelly famously resigned from the bank in 2014 after news of his divorce (and alleged cocaine abuse, alcohol abuse and orgies) spread like wildfire throughout Wall Street. Back in 2014, we reported that Kelly had left Jefferies. He then moved on to Cantor Fitzgerald in 2016, tasked with overseeing the bank's capital markets business. He was later joined by Anshu Jain, who was former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank. Jain's job, as described by Bloomberg, was literally to "steal share from larger banking rivals".

Cantor Fitzgerald’s global and Hong Kong operations were named as defendants, alongside of employees like Carlos Candil, who is now a managing director at Cantor.