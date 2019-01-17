Bloomberg System Goes Down Ahead Of US Open

For the second time in a few months, the Bloomberg Terminal system appears to be down and is causing panic across Wall Street ahead of the US market open...

Traders are not happy...

World is coming to an end, #Bloomberg is down — GlobalMacroZen (@GlobalMacroZen) January 17, 2019

Everyone on Wall Street uses Bloomberg And Bloomberg is down everywhere. Order flows definitely will slow at the open. Uh oh! — International -KS (@KSidial) January 17, 2019

c'mon Bloomberg



you're too effing expensive to be down — Dividend Master (@DividendMaster) January 17, 2019

But for some there is an upside...