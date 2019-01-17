"Our Country Is In A Hell Hole Right Now": In Profane Tirade, Rapper Cardi B Demands Trump End Shutdown

It's a rare day when Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gets to feel relevant with the youth culture. But today is one of those days.

In a profanity-laced tirade published on her Instagram account Wednesday night, female rapper-of-the-moment Cardi B railed against the government shutdown and against President Trump for ordering federal workers to return to work without pay, declaring that "our country is in a hellhole right now...all for a f***king wall."

And while she acknowledged that Obama also shut down the government for two-and-a-half weeks, that was different - because it was for "health care".

"I just wanna remind you that it's been a little bit over three weeks...Trump is now ordering ... federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid...now I don't wanna hear y'all talking about how Obama shut down the government for 17 days...yeah b***h, for health care...so your grandma could go check her blood pressure....and y'all bitches could get your p**sy checked out at the gynecologist with no "motherf***king problem." "I know y'all don't care because y'all probably don't work for the federal government or y'all probably don't even have a job...but this is serious." "Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall...and we really need to take this serious...and we really need to take some action," Cardi B said. "And honestly I'm scared."

What kind of action? Cardi can't say because "that's not what I do." But somebody should definitely do something.

Sounding like giddy schoolchildren, several Democratic senators launched into a debate about whether they should retweet the video...with a memorable cameo from the minority leader himself.

Now that Cardi has come out on one side of the issue, it's only a matter of time until Nicki Minaj comes out in favor of building the wall.