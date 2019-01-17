Snowmageddon Threatens Northeast This Weekend

Winter Storm Harper will become a major snowstorm from the Great Plains to the Midwest and Northeast Friday into the weekend, according to The Weather Channel.

A blast of Arctic air will return to the nation's northern tier starting Thursday.

The storm system entered the West Coast Wednesday will collide into that frigid air once it reaches central and eastern states Friday through the weekend, delivering the possibility of Snowmageddon for parts of the Northeast.

Weather models are not sure on the exact trajectory of the system as it currently pivots through the central and eastern states.

On Thursday, Harper is set to bring snow into the Rockies, Sierras and Cascades, then push into the Northern Plains by evening. On Friday, snow will continue in the Rockies and Plains -- leaving the possibility for blizzard conditions.

Late Friday, the lower Great Lakes, Kansas, parts of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle are expected to experience some form of wintery precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain are expected for northern Missouri and southern Illinois.

On Saturday, the big snow event is expected to start in the Northeast. Heavy snow will also continue in some regions of the Plains and Midwest, said The Weather Channel.

By Saturday evening, snow will blanket parts of New England, while a mix of wintery perception is expected in parts of the Ohio Valley, the mid-Atlantic, the lower Hudson Valley, and southern New England.

On Sunday, that is when Snowmageddon could strike New York State. The Weather Channel indicates that people should prepare for heavy snow in parts of northern Pennsylvania, New York state, and northern New England.

Already, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for western and north-central New York well before Harper's arrival this weekend.

As of Thursday morning, it is too early to know the exact trajectory of the storm and snowfall totals, due to the unknown track of the low-pressure system and the rain/snow line. However, it certainly looks like a major snow event this weekend is an immient threat to the Northeast.