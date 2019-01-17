Trump Cancels Davos Delegation Amid Shutdown

President Trump on Thursday scrapped a scheduled delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, citing the partial government shutdown.

Several cabinet officials were slated to attend the trip headed up by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Deputy Chiief of Staff Chris Liddell.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump nixed Nancy Pelosi's planned overseas trip to Afghanistan and other countries by refusing to provide military transportation for her delegation. The move came after the Democratic Speaker of the House "disinvited" Trump from giving the State of the Union address later this month.

The Davos cancellation follows an initial scaling back of the US delegation to the gathering of political elites which will run from Jan. 22-25.

Earlier Thursday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) questioned why the Speaker's trip was canceled while the Davos trip was still on the schedule.

"The president's concern about [a trip] into a war zone apparently doesn't apply to a delegation from the administration going to Davis the following week. Because we got confirmation that is still planned," said Schiff, who added that President Trump is acting "like he's in the 5th grade."

Of course, Pelosi "disinviting" Trump from giving the State of the Union speech wasn't exactly mature either.