Pelosi Shrieks After Trump "Leaks" International Sojourn; Trump Dings Dems Over Shutdown "Excursion"

Democrats are spitting mad after President Trump canceled postponed an undisclosed trip by Nancy Pelosi and others to various foreign countries - revoking their military transport right as they got on a bus to depart on the trip.

Oh. My. God.



The bus full of congressional Democrats had already *LEFT* the Capitol on its way to a military jet to fly to Europe.



They were *en route* when they heard that Trump had canceled their trip.



Bus forced to turn around.



Members "furious."



(Via @jason_donner) pic.twitter.com/V1oXqK3Gqw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 17, 2019

Now, Trump is being accused of putting lives in danger due to his "leak" of "sensitive travel."

"After President Trump revoked the use of military aircraft to travel to Afghanistan, the delegation was prepared to fly commercially to proceed with this vital trip to meet with our commanders and troops on the front lines," tweeted Nancy Pelosi's Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, adding "In the middle of the night, State Dept's Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased danger to the delegation & to troops, security, & other officials supporting trip."

Trump noted in his letter Pelosi canceling her trip that she was welcome to "make your journey by flying commercial," which Democrats were allegedly working on until Trump allegedly "leaked" those plans as well:

"This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well."

This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 18, 2019

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted on Friday: "Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid."

Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

The cancellation of the international trip was in apparent retaliation after Pelosi on Wednesday "disinvited" Trump from giving his State of the Union address until the government shutdown is over.

There have been no breakthroughs for a deal between the White House and congressional Democrats to end the longest shutdown in U.S. history. So far, Trump has refused to back down from his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border, and Democrats are refusing to meet his demand. There are nearly 800,000 federal workers who have not been receiving pay, although Trump has promised they will get back pay when the government reopens. -Politico

What does that mean 'was prepared'?



Sounds like BS.



What's so 'vital' about @SpeakerPelosi going to Afghanistan, anyway? https://t.co/gVDAedkJgT — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 18, 2019