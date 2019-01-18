UMich Confidence Collapses As "Hope" Crashes Most Since 2012

Echoing Bloomberg's sentiment indicator, University of Michigan's survey shows Americans' confidence collapsed heading into January with 'expectations' plunging to Oct 2016 lows.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary January sentiment index fell to 90.7 from the prior month, missing all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The measures of current conditionsand expectations both declined to the lowest since President Donald Trump's election in 2016.

Current conditions tumbled but the 'expectations' plunge is the biggest drop in 'hope' since Dec 2012.

Buying Conditions plunged also...