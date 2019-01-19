Extremely Disturbing Footage Of Deadly Mexico Pipeline Explosion Surfaces

Extremely disturbing footage of the aftermath of a giant fireball that burst from an illegal gasoline pipeline tap near a small town north of Mexico City has surfaced online.

As we reported earlier, at least 66 people have been confirmed dead after a geyser of gasoline ignited at the site of the illegal tap, instantly engulfing the surrounding area in flames.

Reports from the scene described piles of charred bodies so badly burned that responders struggled to separate and identify the individuals.

In the video, people are seen throwing themselves on the grass and in water to try and extinguish the flames.

The horrific incident took place as locals had gathered around a ruptured Pemex pipeline to collect the fuel that was spilling out. The company blamed the fire on thieves drilling into the pipe.