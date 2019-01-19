Marshawn Lynch On Trump: "That Motherf***er Says A Lot Of Sh*t"

After a lull of more than a year, the feud between President Trump and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been brought back to life.

During an appearance on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher", the football player most famous for winning a Superbowl with the Seattle Seahawks and coining the phrase "Beast Mode" offered a few choice criticisms of President Trump, becoming the latest celebrity to pile on the president since the shutdown began.

Ask about Trump's accusations that Lynch behaved unpatriotically by sitting for the national anthem (before returning to his feet for the Mexican national anthem), Lynch didn't mince words.

“That motherf---er say a lot of shit,” Lynch told host Maher during the program. “But at the end of the day,” Lynch continued, “you call me unpatriotic but you come to the neighborhood where I'm from and you'll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone in less need, what would you call that?”

After Lynch's controversial act in November 2017, Trump blasted him in a tweet.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Lynch had previously captured headlines by wearing a shirt that read "Everybody vs. Trump".

Beast mode went there.... pic.twitter.com/UdeILDolym — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 1, 2017

Maher has repeatedly made his show a platform for critics of the president...though he has also occasionally taken shots at Trump's former campaign rival, Hillary Clinton.