Trump Attorney Goes Ballistic After BuzzFeed Blunder; Demands DOJ Reveal Leakers

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/19/2019 - 10:25

Rudy Giuliani has gone ballistic over Twitter following a BuzzFeed News report alleging that President Trump told former attorney Michael Cohen to lie about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow - only to have special counsel Robert Mueller's office issue a rare statement denying the report's validity.

"BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate," said the statement by the Special Counsel, which was clarified by the Washington Post to mean the entire report. 

On Friday night, Giuliani praised Mueller's office for "correcting the BuzzFeed false story that Pres. Trump encouraged cohen to lie." He then called for the DOJ to "reveal the leakers of this false BuzzFeed story which the press and Democrats gleefully embraced." 

President Trump also slammed BuzzFeed Friday night, telling his 57.5 million Twitter followers: "Remember it was Buzzfeed that released the totally discredited “Dossier,” paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats (as opposition research), on which the entire Russian probe is based!"

BuzzFeed editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, said in a statement that the outlet stands "by our reporting and the sources who informed it," and called on Mueller "to make clear what he's disputing." 

To which Mueller's team told WaPo: all of it. 

Tags
Politics