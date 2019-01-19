And The Most Politically-Biased Profession Is...

Curious to know what industries attract more liberals vs. conservatives?

Nonpartisan polling firm Crowdpac analyzed federal campaign-contribution records going back to 1980 - scoring individual donors on where they fall on the political spectrum based on which candidates the gave money to, reports Business Insider.

According to CEO and cofounder Steve Hilton, the donation information "is the heart of the Crowdpac data model" since its "research shows that campaign contributions are the best predictor of how a candidate will behave in office."

Hilton explained that Crowdpac's main goal is to provide people "good objective, nonpartisan information about the candidates on their ballot in a simple form that they can understand." The company believes this will help "boost the number of small donors and reduce the influence of big money in politics." As part of its analysis, Crowdpac is able to break down where various professions fall on the political spectrum. It provided that data to Business Insider. -Business Insider

Here's the view from 10,000 feet:

Who knew - entertainers and academics are the most liberal, while miners and farmers are the most conservative. The middle of the graphic takes a bit of explaining; "the "purple" professions that appear in the middle of the spectrum aren't really bipartisan. They're actually extremely polarized: Rather than having a large number of donors with middle of the road politics, they're largely split, with a big liberal group on one side and a similarly sized large conservative group on the other"

Breaking it down further - liberal to conservative:

Polarized Professions:

While the above industries range from biased to a mixed bag, the following industries are sharply polarized - having a large number of donors at both ends of the spectrum.