Watch Live: President Trump Makes "Major Announcement"

After tweeting news of a "major announcement," leaks and reports suggest President Trump will not be going full-emergency over the border funding but will be offering a compromise deal, involving DACA, in an effort to end the longest government shutdown in history...

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

He has since pushed it back to 4pmET..

I will be live from the White House at 4:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

As The Hill reports, some Senate Republicans have floated the possibility of exchanging DACA protections for border wall money amid the stalled talks. However, a bill with a similar deal fell flat in the House, with lawmakers saying that a deal to reopen the government by trading wall funding for immigration benefits for so-called Dreamers doesn't stand a chance in the lower chamber.

Democrats have said they don't trust Trump to keep his end of bargains, and are wary of negotiating a deal that could benefit those in the DACA program while harming other undocumented immigrants.

