"I Will Dog Walk You" - Cardi B Threatens Fox's Tomi Lahren In Twitter Feud Over Government Shutdown

Cardi B has moved on from feuding with rival rapper Nicki Minaj to throwing down on twitter with former Fox News personality Tomi Lahren.

After Cardi B (we the explicit encouragement of her marketing team, we imagine) made a splash in the days before the Women's March by posting a profanity-laced rant calling on Trump to end the government shutdown, earning a place on the signs carried by the pussy hat wearing set...

I can’t believe how many posters of me where made at Womensmarch In DC ! I wish I was there :’) I’m so honored . pic.twitter.com/N4CFen5UnO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

...She roused the anger of #MAGA twitter by posting a meme calling on Trump to go without pay until he ends the shutdown.

mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass pic.twitter.com/JHuuVmvbdE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2019

Prompting a mocking tweet from Tomi Lahren.

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 17, 2019

Instead of just letting it go, Cardi B did what any self-respecting girl from the Bronx would and threatened to "dog walk" Lahren.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Something that even Lahren couldn't dispute. But issuing violent threats doesn't make your ideas any less moronic.

I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall https://t.co/pcFJ6jrgqv — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 20, 2019

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper responded by accusing Lahren of being "blinded by racism"...unintentionally supporting the Fox News politicians' point.

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Then turned to attacking some random guy who chimed in on twitter.

Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance ....That’s if your favorite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread . https://t.co/nm5l4lVhrp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Even AOC, fresh off her latest controversy where she refused to condemn anti-semitism at the Women's March, got involved.

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

We're looking forward to the next installment of Cardi B feuding with Republicans on Twitter where she brands Anne Coulter an "opp".