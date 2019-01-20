Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Condemn Anti-Semitism Within Women's March As Top Dems Cut Ties

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in Congress for less than a month, and she's already mastered one of the most vital skills for any career politician: Taking allegations of homophobia/bigotry/racism and turning them right back around on the accuser.

When asked about allegations of anti-Semitism levied at the some of the founders of the Women's March movement in a stunning clip from an interview at Saturday's Women's March, "Democratic Socialist" Ocasio-Cortez refused to renounce her feminist allies, and instead tried to shift the conversation to allegations of anti-semitism in the Trump administration (which has been an outspoken ally of Israel and antagonist of both Iran and ISIS).

When asked about hateful comments made by Women's March co-chair Tamika Mallory, who called described Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan the "GOAT" during an appearance on "The View" (Farrakhan has a history of making anti-Semitic comments that stretches back decades, and recently provoked controversy by saying he was "anti-termite" when discussing his criticisms of the Jewish people), Ocasio-Cortez said she believed it was important to "center this conversation" before immediately launching an attack on Trump.

"I think that concerns of anti-semitism with this current administration and the White House are absolutely valid."

In a nod to her belief in "intersectional" feminism, Ocasio-Cortez said we need to make sure we're protecting the Jewish community and "all who feel vulnerable in this moment" - implying that the Trump Administration is responsible for present feelings of unease in the Jewish community (rather than, say, the aggressive pro-Palestine, anti-Zionism that's in vogue right now among members of the American left).

"We need to make sure that we are protecting the Jewish community and all who feel vulnerable in this moment," she added. "....it's so important to recognize why all these women are coming together...to make sure the rights of all women are protected and advanced. And so I know in my heart that all of the New Yorkers that are coming down here and downtown are coming in that spirit and not in the other spirit."

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refuses to address the anti-Semitism within the Women's March and instead claims that the Trump administration are the ones guilty of anti-Semitism

As the Daily Wire's @RealSaavedra pointed out, Ocasio-Cortez has refused to condemn the march even as top Democrats and the DNC have distanced themselves from the organization and its founders, and several regional Women's March events that took place on Saturday also explicitly renounced any association with the national organization.

Saavedra also shared this video of Mallory implying that all Jews are white supremacists.

Women's March co-President Tamika Mallory appears to suggest that Jews are white supremacists during an interview about the allegations that she is an anti-Semite.

And this video of Ocasio-Cortez ignoring a question shouted by activist Laura Loomer, who asked the Rep. why she stood with people who openly supported the terrorist group Hamas.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer confronts socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): "Why are you standing with people who openly support Hamas, a terrorist organization that kills Jewish people?"



Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't answer.

Ocasio-Cortez won't condemn the Women's March founders or Hamas, but it's President Trump - who has a Jewish daughter, Jewish son-in-law, Jewish grandkids and a close relationship with the (Jewish) Prime Minister of Israel, and who recently moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, fulfilling a long-standing promise made by American presidents to the Jewish state, who is the real anti-semite. In other words, the logic behind this is roughly equivalent to a Kindergartener's chants of "I am rubber, you are glue - whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you."