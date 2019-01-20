Liberals Love FBI For Anti-Trump Crusade, Yet Agency Actively Avoided Hiring "Progressives" For Years

While the left in America has largely thrown their support behind the FBI over its years-long investigation of Donald Trump, one former official admitted to Fox News' Tucker Carlson that the agency actively worked to keep "progressives" out of the organization.

While discussing congressional investigations into Donald Trump's alleged Russian ties, former Deputy Assistant Director of Counterterrorism, Terry Turchie, disclosed that part of his "mission" at the FBI was to keep "progressives" and "socialists" out of the agency.

"The electorate in some places is putting more and progressives and self-described socialists in positions," said Turchie. "And, ironically, years ago – when I first got into the FBI – one of the missions of the FBI in its counterintelligence efforts was to try to keep these people out of government."

Why?

"Because we would end up with massive disfunction, and massive disinformation and massive misinformation. And it seems to me that's where we're at today"

"Neoliberal centrist Democrats have portrayed the FBI as the Resistance™️, while its former leaders are openly boasting of how they waged counterintelligence campaigns against the left," noted journalist Ben Norton.

Others suggested that the FBI's mission, "for decades" has been using covert operations against domestic political groups since its inception using COINTELPRO.

In this case, according to Turchie, the FBI itself has been "infiltrated" by progressives.