Kamala Harris Is Running For President

Kamala Harris has joined Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand in officially declaring her intention to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination, launching her campaign in a tweet sent early on the MLK Day holiday.

In addition to the tweet, Harris also announced her campaign during a Monday morning appearance on Good Morning America, saying she is "very excited about it."

BREAKING: @KamalaHarris announces this morning on @GMA that she will officially be running for president in 2020. "I'm very excited about it." https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/Jhklmo3Oa9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2019

Of course, the timing of her announcement is hardly surprising after the New York Times skewered her prosecutorial record as California's Attorney General in an opinion piece published last week.

And as one twitter user pointed out, for all the hype around Harris, she is surprisingly unpopular.