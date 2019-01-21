Visualizing The Jeff Bezos Empire In One Giant Chart

With a fortune largely tied to his 79 million Amazon shares, the net worth of Jeff Bezos has continued to rise.

Most recently, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins points out, the Amazon founder was even able to surpass Bill Gates on the global wealth leaderboard with $137 billion to his name – however, this ascent to the very top may be extremely short-lived.

On January 9th, 2019, Jeff Bezos announced on Twitter that he was divorcing MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of 25 years. While the precise ramifications of the news are not yet clear, it’s anticipated that MacKenzie Bezos could end up with a considerable portion of shares in Amazon as a result.

There is much to be decided as the world’s wealthiest couple splits their assets – but for now, here is a list of what Jeff Bezos owns today.

THE JEFF BEZOS EMPIRE IN 2019

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

The obvious centerpiece to the Jeff Bezos Empire is the 16% ownership stake in Amazon.com.

However, beyond that, there is a wide variety of other investments and acquisitions that Jeff Bezos has made through Amazon or his other investment vehicles. These range from household names to more secretive endeavors, and are worth looking at to truly understand his assets and fortune.

AMAZON.COM

Amazon makes acquisitions and investments that relate to the company’s core business and future ambitions. This includes acquisitions of Whole Foods ($13.7 billion in 2017), Zappos.com ($1.2 billion in 2009), PillPack ($1 billion in 2018), Twitch.tv ($970 million in 2014), and Kiva Systems ($780 million in 2012).

This also includes investments in everything form failed dot-com company Kozmo.com (2000) to Twilio, which successfully IPO’d in 2016.

BEZOS EXPEDITIONS

Bezos Expeditions manages Jeff Bezos’ venture capital investments. Over the years, this venture arm has put money into Twitter, Domo, Juno Therapeutics, Workday, General Fusion, Rethink Robotics, Business Insider, MakerBot, and Stack Overflow.

More recent investments include GRAIL, a startup that recently raised over $900 million to cure cancer before it happens, as well as EverFi, an edtech startup.

JEFF BEZOS

Jeff Bezos also invests money on a personal level. He was an angel investor in Google in 1998, and has also put money in Uber and Airbnb. (Note: these last two companies are listed on the Bezos Expeditions website, but on Crunchbase they are listed as personal investments.)

NASH HOLDINGS LLC

Nash Holdings is the private company owned by Bezos that bought The Washington Post for $250 million.

BEZOS FAMILY FOUNDATION

The BFF is run by Jeff Bezos’ parents, and is funded through Amazon stock. It focuses on early education, and has also made an investment in LightSail Education’s $11 million Series B round.

BLUE ORIGIN

Finally, it’s also worth noting that Jeff Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, an aerospace company that is competing with SpaceX in mankind’s final frontier.

Note: This article and infographic were originally published in June 20, 2017. Both have been updated as of January 11, 2019 to include more up-to-date acquisitions and investments.