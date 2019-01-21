Watch: The Entire History Of Tesla In 5 Minutes

How did Tesla accelerate from 0-60 mph in such a short period of time?

Today’s five-minute-long animation is presented in association with Global Energy Metals, and it tells you everything you need to know about the history of Tesla, including Elon Musk’s vision for the future of the iconic electric car company.

The video primarily keys in on Tesla’s successes and the setbacks the company has faced along the way – it also shows that Tesla was able to pass Ford in market value just seven years after the company’s IPO.

THE RISE OF TESLA SERIES

As Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, the above video is the culmination of our Rise of Tesla Series, which also includes three full-length infographics that tell a more in-depth story about the history of Tesla, and what the company aspires to:

1. Tesla’s Origin Story (View infographic)

What was the vision behind the founding of Tesla?

Early hurdles faced by the company, including its near escape from the brink of bankruptcy

Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, and the dramatic actions taken to keep it alive

A timeline showing the development of the Roadster, and why this first car matters

2. Tesla’s Journey: How it Passed Ford in Value (View Infographic)

The company’s plan to parlay the Roadster’s success into a viable long-term company strategy

Introducing the Tesla Model S and Model X

How the company would use the Gigafactory concept to bring economies of scale to battery production

Other milestones: Powerwall, Autopilot, and Tesla’s growing Supercharger network

The announcement of the Model 3

3. Elon Musk’s Vision for the Future of Tesla (View Infographic)