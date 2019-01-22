Covington MAGA Kids To Meet With Trump; Families Plan To Sue After MSM Witch Hunt Results In Death Threats

According to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, President Trump will meet with the Covington Catholic students at the center of a viral encounter with a Native American man on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial (who has lied about the incident), after the left was whipped into a bigoted frenzy over the image of a grinning student Nick Sandmann standing his ground while the tribal elder pounded away at his drum.

Liberals seized on the short clip to condemn the Trump-supporting students, only to backpedal furiously after footage of the entire incident exonerated the kids.

EXCLUSIVE on the new #LauraIngrahamPodcast — the Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with @realDonaldTrump at the White House as early as tomorrow. @iTunes @PodcastOne — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 22, 2019

Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs has refuted Ingraham's report, however, tweeting "Don’t think this is true. As of right now, they have not been invited, I’m told. The Covington students aren't coming to the WH tomorrow, or this week."

Don’t think this is true. As of right now, they have not been invited, I’m told.



The Covington students aren’t coming to the WH tomorrow, or this week. https://t.co/kAUlJFUmoi — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 22, 2019

Trump weighed in on the encounter on Tuesday, tweeting: "Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!"

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good - maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Following the left's shameful knee-jerk reaction to the incident, several Covington Catholic High School families plan to sue media outlets which participated in a mob-rule campaign against the students - which resulted in doxing and death threats, according to PJ Media.

Los Angeles attorney Robert Barnes offered to represent the Covington kids for free in a Sunday tweet, and told PJ Media that he was working with families to sue media outlets which smeared the Trump-supporting teens.

I will represent the kids for free if they want to sue @maggieNYT for obvious libel. https://t.co/VmqVqIVNoe — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 20, 2019

Barnes told PJ Media that he was working with the families to sue the media outlets that defamed them. He said that "anyone who doesn't correct and retract" their false smears would be subject to a lawsuit and that updated stories merely indicating "a more complex picture has emerged" would not necessarily be enough. When asked if such stories would count as a retraction, he replied that it "depends." -PJ Media

Barnes, who has more than 42,000 followers on Twitter, applauded to those who have "confessed" to their rush to judgement - while implying that things won't turn out so well for people like CNN's Ana Navarro - who still hasn't deleted her tweet falsely claiming the Native-American man, Nathan Phillips, was "taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens."

Apologies are good. Confession is the first step to redemption. Watch, and learn, @ananavarro https://t.co/4AubxOuVHi — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 22, 2019

The Los Angeles-based trial attorney retweeted entrepreneur and pundit Jeff Giesea, who initially jumped on the anti-Covington bandwagon only to immediately retract after watching the extended video exonerating the MAGA kids.

I understate my role in things, but it’s true I was among the first to push back on the baited narrative.



To put this effort in infowar terms: We’ve used decentralized collective intelligence to counter disinfo from unknown actors that was amplified by media. #CovingtonCatholic https://t.co/ycPGeydnM3 — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) January 22, 2019

The first clip I saw of the #CovingtonCatholic students was gross. But later video shows the older man approaching the students as they sang their school song.



We can talk about issues of respect and Gen Z, but I’m walking back my judgment for now. https://t.co/4rJGBwKGPi — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) January 19, 2019

Barnes has given media figures plenty of warning, and has amplified others calling people out for their hasty reactions...

The editor of @MotherJones (who has disgraced the publication’s investigative history in her tenure) made an art form of spreading #FakeNews dating back to when she was fronting for #FusionGPS in the #Russiagate nonsense. She deserves to be sued for continually libeling the kids. https://t.co/se5a2dmEuX — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 22, 2019

I can confirm the LAPD is investigating the death and arson threats @HouseShoes made against young children. Please do not contact law forcement again as they are aware.



We may have stopped a school shooting by this psychopath.



Also I will be filing report with FBI. pic.twitter.com/Czdi3CPjao — Mike Cernovich 🦍🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 21, 2019

Pretty disturbing that the mainstream media seems to be less concerned with accurately reporting the news these days as they are with morally policing the population—and that in this quest, not even children are off-limits. #StandWithCovington — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) January 21, 2019

Given the hateful narratives some journalists are desperately clinging to, despite the video of the #Covington High Schoolers incident-



Imagine what the media would have done to those kids if we *DIDNT* have clear video evidence to prove they did nothing wrong



Lives ruined. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, several campaigns have been launched to assist Covington families and document the witch hunt against the Trump-supporting students.

We’re getting new submissions every 30 seconds. Every member of the media who defamed, slandered, and doxxed the #CovingtonBoys on Twitter will be served.



Each and every tweet will be archived and turned over to the students’ legal counsel. pic.twitter.com/nk4DkQ7AmK — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 20, 2019

Covington High School, meanwhile, announced in a Tuesday letter sent to parents, students and staff that they would remain closed Tuesday due to safety concerns.

#CovingtonCatholic parents JUST got a prerecorded call from the school saying they decided to close today due to safety concerns...no parents or children to be on campus throughout the day or evening for any activities — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 22, 2019

The announcement by Covington High School Principal Robert Rowe was made in a letter sent to parents, students and staff. Students from the Catholic school are said to be facing death threats – and have been widely maligned and vilified online – after a video clip emerged Saturday that gave some commenters an inaccurate impression that the teens were harassing a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, following the pro-life demonstration. -Fox News

"After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff," said Principal Rowe. "All activities on campus will be canceled for the entire day and evening. Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason."

A basketball game between Covington and Campbell County was also canceled Tuesday.