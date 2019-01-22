Covington MAGA Kids To Meet With Trump; Families Plan To Sue After MSM Witch Hunt Results In Death Threats

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 14:17

According to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, President Trump will meet with the Covington Catholic students at the center of a viral encounter with a Native American man on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial (who has lied about the incident), after the left was whipped into a bigoted frenzy over the image of a grinning student Nick Sandmann standing his ground while the tribal elder pounded away at his drum. 

Liberals seized on the short clip to condemn the Trump-supporting students, only to backpedal furiously after footage of the entire incident exonerated the kids. 

Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs has refuted Ingraham's report, however, tweeting "Don’t think this is true. As of right now, they have not been invited, I’m told. The Covington students aren't coming to the WH tomorrow, or this week." 

Trump weighed in on the encounter on Tuesday, tweeting: "Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!"

Following the left's shameful knee-jerk reaction to the incident, several Covington Catholic High School families plan to sue media outlets which participated in a mob-rule campaign against the students - which resulted in doxing and death threats, according to PJ Media

Los Angeles attorney Robert Barnes offered to represent the Covington kids for free in a Sunday tweet, and told PJ Media that he was working with families to sue media outlets which smeared the Trump-supporting teens. 

Barnes told PJ Media that he was working with the families to sue the media outlets that defamed them.

He said that "anyone who doesn't correct and retract" their false smears would be subject to a lawsuit and that updated stories merely indicating "a more complex picture has emerged" would not necessarily be enough.

When asked if such stories would count as a retraction, he replied that it "depends." -PJ Media

Barnes, who has more than 42,000 followers on Twitter, applauded to those who have "confessed" to their rush to judgement - while implying that things won't turn out so well for people like CNN's Ana Navarro - who still hasn't deleted her tweet falsely claiming the Native-American man, Nathan Phillips, was "taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens." 

The Los Angeles-based trial attorney retweeted entrepreneur and pundit Jeff Giesea, who initially jumped on the anti-Covington bandwagon only to immediately retract after watching the extended video exonerating the MAGA kids. 

Barnes has given media figures plenty of warning, and has amplified others calling people out for their hasty reactions...

Meanwhile, several campaigns have been launched to assist Covington families and document the witch hunt against the Trump-supporting students. 

Covington High School, meanwhile, announced in a Tuesday letter sent to parents, students and staff that they would remain closed Tuesday due to safety concerns

The announcement by Covington High School Principal Robert Rowe was made in a letter sent to parents, students and staff. Students from the Catholic school are said to be facing death threats – and have been widely maligned and vilified online – after a video clip emerged Saturday that gave some commenters an inaccurate impression that the teens were harassing a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, following the pro-life demonstration. -Fox News

"After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff," said Principal Rowe. "All activities on campus will be canceled for the entire day and evening.  Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason."

A basketball game between Covington and Campbell County was also canceled Tuesday. 

Tags
Education