Ocasio-Cortez Gives "Zero F*cks"; Claims World Will End In 12 Years, US Should Pay Reparations To "Heal"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had had quite a lot to say of late - making the rounds at a Martin Luther King Day event before appearing on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.

First, appearing at the fourth annual MLK event, Ocasio-Cortez told an audience at the Riverside Church in Harlem that the world is going to end in just over a decade, and that for millennials and Gen Z, climate change is "our World War II."

And I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. You’re biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II.

Ocasio-Cortez then suggested that the United States pay reparations like Germany did "after the Holocaust" in order to heal.

"Until America tells the truth about itself, we are not going to heal."

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggests that the U.S. needs to pay “reparations” like Germany did “after the Holocaust” if it wants to heal: “Until America tells the truth about itself, we are not going to heal” pic.twitter.com/NlFWwtFH4u — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

Appearing Monday evening on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Cortez said she gives exactly "zero" fucks about people who say she shouldn't "make waves" in Washington, then defendered her call for a 70 percent marginal tax on the ultra-wealthy.

"It's on your ten-millionth-and-one dollar," Ocasio-Cortez explained. "At what level are we really just living in excess? And what kind of society do we want to live in? And do we want to live in a city where billionaires have their own personal uber helipads when people are working 80 hour weeks and can't feed their kids?