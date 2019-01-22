SCOTUS Upholds Trump's Transgender Military Ban

"I felt a great disturbance in the farce, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened."

In a decision that is bound to 'trigger' millions across America (while the majority go about their days giving exactly zero f*cks), the U.S. Supreme Court cleared President Donald Trump’s administration to start barring most transgender people from serving in the armed forces.

As Bloomberg reports, transgender troops have been serving openly since June 2016, when President Barack Obama’s administration began lifting a longstanding prohibition. Opponents of the ban say reinstating it would violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

“This case is about whether men and women who want to serve in the United States Armed Forces to protect their country and who are able and otherwise qualified to do so should be barred from military service because they are transgender,” according to court filings on behalf of current and prospective military members.

The justices, voting 5-4, put on hold lower court decisions that had blocked the administration’s planned ban from taking effect. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

The administration’s policy is less absolute than Trump’s original tweet suggested. It lets people continue to serve if they began transitioning their gender in reliance on the Obama policy. But it would bar anyone from starting gender transition while in the armed forces. And the policy would block people from joining the military if they have already transitioned.