Trump: MAGA Hat Teen Controversy Shows 'How Evil Fake News Can Be'

In a very competitive week for Fake News, the story of Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School junior who has received death threats after an edited video of a stare-down with a Native American activist at the Rally for Life in Washington elicited fits of outrage among the left (who hurled comparisons to "baby Hitler" at the innocent teenager and called for him to be doxxed), has taken the crown for one of the most egregious failures of mainstream media scrutiny since the birth of TDS.

And in a tweet Tuesday morning, President Trump himself weighed in, claiming that Sandmann had become a symbol of "Fake News and how evil it can be".

Although the fact that Sandmann was subjected to a torrent of verbal abuse and nearly expelled over the incident, Trump said the teenager might be able to use the experience to "bring people together", adding that it might end "in a dream", though it started out "unpleasant."

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good - maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Trump followed up his initial tweet with yet another missive insisting that he wouldn't cave to the Democrats even as the partial federal government shutdown enters its 32nd day.

Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S. The Dems know this but want to play political games. Must finally be done correctly. No Cave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

With this praise directly from the president himself, hopefully Sandmann can start to put this incident behind him.