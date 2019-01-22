Trump: MAGA Hat Teen Controversy Shows 'How Evil Fake News Can Be'

In a very competitive week for Fake News, the story of Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School junior who has received death threats after an edited video of a stare-down with a Native American activist at the Rally for Life in Washington elicited fits of outrage among the left (who hurled comparisons to "baby Hitler" at the innocent teenager and called for him to be doxxed), has taken the crown for one of the most egregious failures of mainstream media scrutiny since the birth of TDS.

And in a tweet Tuesday morning, President Trump himself weighed in, claiming that Sandmann had become a symbol of "Fake News and how evil it can be".

Although the fact that Sandmann was subjected to a torrent of verbal abuse and nearly expelled over the incident, Trump said the teenager might be able to use the experience to "bring people together", adding that it might end "in a dream", though it started out "unpleasant."

Trump followed up his initial tweet with yet another missive insisting that he wouldn't cave to the Democrats even as the partial federal government shutdown enters its 32nd day.

With this praise directly from the president himself, hopefully Sandmann can start to put this incident behind him.

