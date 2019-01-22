US Rejects Chinese Offer For Preparatory Trade Talks; Stocks Slide

This is the last thing investors worried about slowing growth in China wanted to see

Stocks took another leg lower Tuesday afternoon after the Financial Times reported that the US had effectively canceled the next round of US-China trade talks, which were expected to take place between senior officials. The talks were expected to set the table for a visit by a delegation led by China's Liu He later this month. The report also calls into question President Trump's rosy outlook on the trade talks.

Dow futures are down over 400 points, accelerating losses on the trade headlines...

And the two-day gains from last week on trade hopes are almost entirely erased...

Yuan is dropping back towards the day's lows...