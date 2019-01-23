Alec Baldwin Pleads Guilty After Punching Man In Dispute Over Parking Spot

Actor Alec Baldwin, who is best known for portraying President Trump on Saturday Night Live, has pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment following an incident last year when he punched a man during a dispute over a parking space in New York City, according to Fox News.

The actor appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday where he agreed to attend a short anger management program as part of his plea. Because Baldwin didn't have a record (despite numerous incidents where he got aggressive with photographers and was famously thrown off a flight after refusing to stop playing "Words with Friends" on his phone), the DA felt comfortable recommending a violation charge of harassment in the second degree.

The actor will need to pay a charge of $120 and provide proof of payment and completion for the classes by March 27. As part of the deal, photos and video of the incident will be destroyed.

The actor's lawyer declined to comment on the plea. Police said that Baldwin and the man had started arguing and shoving each other after the man parked in a spot that Baldwin said a family member had been holding for him. In addition to the incidents cited above, Baldwin was handcuffed back in 2014 after getting into a dispute with a police officer.

The NYPD said at the time that Baldwin, who had no identification on him, "refused to [identify] himself, became belligerent, cursing and yelling. He was then placed in handcuffs."

Baldwin went on a twitter rant after the arrest where he accused the police of allowing the media to "terrify" his daughter.