Dems Agree To $5.7 Billion For Border Security... But No Wall

So, presumably, they are negotiating now?

Having whined and complained that President Trump was not playing fair with his so-called "one-sided" offer over the weekend, Politico reports that House Democrats are preparing a counteroffer to President Donald Trump’s border security proposal.

Democratic leaders have drafted their own plan to reopen the Department of Homeland Security that boosts border security funding by more than the $5.7 billion, according to Bloomberg but, according to multiple Democratic lawmakers and aides, won’t include any additional money for Trump’s "wall" focusing instead on new technology and more staff to stem the flow of illegal drugs through ports of entry.

Politico reports that Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.), chair of the Appropriations subcommittee that funds DHS, spent the weekend working on a bill that will “reflect the consensus of House Democrats,” one aide said.

“We are hoping to roll that out this week,” “That it will be setting forth a path forward out of this, and building on what we have been trying to put forward.”

Of course, the bill stands little chance of becoming law in the face of likely GOP opposition, but is seen as “something to work with” in negotiations with the White House.

Given President Trump's tweets from earlier:

Great unity in the Republican Party. Want to, once and for all, put an end to stoppable crime and drugs! Border Security and Wall. No doubt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

...we suspect this Democrat offer will be met with an angry tweet or two and not move the ball forward at all on the longest government shutdown ever.