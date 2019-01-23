Elon Musk's Cartoonish Spaceship Blown Over By A Gust Of Wind

Elon Musk's latest widely covered SpaceX venture - a spaceship that the company envisions could take 100 passengers at a time to and from the moon and Mars - a ship that is supposed to compete with Boeing, Lockheed Martin and NASA's Space Launch System... has run into a slight bit of technical difficulty. It was blown over by the wind.

The cartoonish design of the Starship Hopper, plastered around social media over the last couple of weeks and Tweeted out by Elon Musk himself, has been something of a talking point. Musk posted this image of the completed spaceship weeks ago.

According to Space.com, the company had been "on target" for test "hopping" flights using the prototype:

The construction milestone seems to keep SpaceX on target to begin short "hopping" flights with the prototype vehicle soon. Musk said earlier this week that SpaceX aims to start such trial runs, which will take place at the Texas site near Brownsville, in the next four to eight weeks. These flights will be similar to those that SpaceX performed in 2012 and 2013 with its Grasshopper test vehicle, Musk added in another tweet Thursday night. The Grasshopper runs, which helped SpaceX get ready to land and re-fly Falcon 9 rocket first stages, reached a maximum altitude of about 2,500 feet (700 meters).