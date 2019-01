China trade talks stalling, shutdown impasse, and Hassett warning growth could be zero... it seems that 'bad news' is bad news again!!

S&P was up 0.8% early - that's all gone now...

As VIX spiked...

With Nasdaq leading the drop since Friday...

And as stocks sank so did the dollar...

Did anyone else notice that US equity market stopped going up when China stopped adding trillions in liquidity?