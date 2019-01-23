Syria To "Strike Tel Aviv Airport" Unless UN Does Something About Israeli Aggression

Syria has threatened to strike Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv unless the UN Security Council ends years of IDF incursions into Syrian airspace, according to Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari.

"Isn’t time now for the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli repeated aggressions on the Syrian Arab Republic territories?" asked al-Jaafari. "Or is it required to draw the attention of the war-makers in this Council by exercising our legitimate right to defend ourself and respond to the Israeli aggression on Damascus International Civil Airport in the same way on Tel Aviv Airport?"

Israeli forces conducted several strikes in recent days on alleged Iranian facilities within Syria, including a rare daylight raid on Syria's international airport south of Damascus, which the Assad government responded ti with a surface-to-surface missile, according to the Times of Israel.

צפו: כיפת ברזל מיירטת רקטה שנורתה לחרמון - מנקודת מבטם של הגולשים | @guyvaron https://t.co/KREVHJMUKi pic.twitter.com/zCGhzEvKTB — החדשות (@NewsChannelIL) January 20, 2019

Israel's Sunday night attack involved dozens of strikes reportedly from F-16 jets flying over Lebanon targeting locations in and around southern Damascus. Syria’s Pantsir and Buk air defense missile systems reportedly shot down an unknown number of inbound Israeli rockets according to early unconfirmed video.