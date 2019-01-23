Trump Backs Venezuelan Opposition Leader As 'Acting President' In Chaotic Aftermath Of Attempted Coup

In the chaotic aftermath of the latest coup attempt against Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, the head of the Venezuelan assembly has proclaimed himself ‘acting president’ with the explicit backing of the US in what's looking more and more like a successful, US-backed coup.

"Today, January 23, 2019, I swear to formally assume the powers of the national executive as president in charge of Venezuela," Guaido said as crowds of people singing the national anthem converged in Caracas central square.

During a speech in Caracas, he promised to run the country until free elections can be held.

#Breaking #Venezuela:Juan #Guaidó dichiara di assumere il potere esecutivo e giura di fronte ad un'imponente folla a #Caracas per rivestire l'incarico di presidente di un governo di transizione verso nuove libere elezioni pic.twitter.com/sihwgbDphN — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) January 23, 2019

The defiant outburst comes shortly after Maduro started a new six-year term, and one day after Vice President Mike Pence urged Venezuelans to rise up against his corrupt regime.

Clashes have continued following a failed coup attempt organized by a group of National Guard soldiers who tried to unseat Maduro. In a retaliatory crackdown, Venezuelan police have blocked Internet access.

The clashes have continued...

@joseolivaresm esto debemos retwittearlo.... esto es lo que se debe hacer con los GN que están reprimiendo el día de hoy.

Vamos a hacer fuerza nosotros somos más.#caracas #venezuela #23Ene #vivavenezuela #Video pic.twitter.com/CNfE7BwEBq — Katty Guillén 💖 (@kattyvguillenb) January 23, 2019

Chaos in #Venezuela as millions are fed up with a socialist government that restricts their freedom and dooms them to poverty. pic.twitter.com/LHSkPGlN56 — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 23, 2019

...As tens of thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets across the country.

Wow! Video of just one of the various meeting points in #Caracas today calling for the end of the Maduro regime & restoration of Constitution. Massive turnout across dozens of cities across #Venezuela. Today is much different than past protests. pic.twitter.com/bZKDJTK2Pk — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 23, 2019

At least one military general has joined with the opposition (after US Sen. Marco Rubio encouraged military defections).

COMUNICADO MILITAR!

El general de división Jesús Alberto M Mendoza se pronuncia de que no podemos ser indiferentes ante la grave situación que vive el país.#VenezuelaGritaLibertad #Venezuela #23ECalleHastaQueSeVaya pic.twitter.com/gXeNaq52ra — ₲ф¢ђo мậℓ¢ЯiαÐo† 🇻🇪 (@gocho_malcriado) January 23, 2019

And in an unprecedented move, the Trump administration announced that it would recognize Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, Bloomberg reported. Canada joined the US in recognizing Guaido, though Mexico reaffirmed that it recognizes Maduro as the country's legitimate leader.

"The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law," Trump said in a statement from the White House.

In a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Maduro to step aside and reaffirmed that the US will support Guaido as the country prepares for legitimate elections.

After uprisings in the summer of 2017 were brutally crushed by police, the opposition is hoping that a strong turnout on Wednesday will convince the military to switch sides and support the people over Maduro's regime.

As Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd pointed out, Venezuelan bonds rallied on the news (likely spurred by growing optimism that this might be the end of Maduro's reign).

It's unclear where Maduro is, or what exactly is going on.

