Cohen Agrees To Testify Before Intel Committee After Senate Subpoena

Earlier this week, Michael Cohen delayed his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, which had initially been set for Feb. 7, citing concerns about his family's safety following what Cohen described as threats issued by President Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. And before the former Trump Organization attorney-turned government witness could even reschedule, it looks like the Senate Intelligence Committee has jumped at the opportunity to try and be the first to drag Cohen in behind closed doors by issuing a subpoena.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen will appear before the committee for a closed-door meeting on Feb. 12. Though the testimony will be closed, we imagine the details will swiftly leak to the press.

The subpoena was issued a day after the chairmen of the House Oversight and Intelligence committees issued a joint statement saying they expected Cohen to testify before their panels, and that not doing so was "never an option."

Cohen is expected to begin his three year prison sentence on March 6, though he still has time to offer further cooperation to prosecutors that could mitigate his time served.

Senate Intel Committee Chairman Richard Burr said after Cohen was invited to a public hearing by the House Oversight Committee that his offer for Cohen to return to testify before his committee still stood, though he didn't mention any subpoena. A rep for Burr's office declined to comment on the story when approached by WSJ.