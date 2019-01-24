DOJ Study: Gun Control Laws Won't Work Because Criminals Get Their Guns Illegally

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

It took the United States government’s Department of Justice an entire study dedicated to gun use and criminals to figure out what logical human beings have already understood for decades. The result of their own study found that gun control laws will never work because criminals will never use legal channels to obtain guns.

According to Fox 5, the findings based on the 2016 Survey of Prison Inmates (SPI), discovered that about 1 in 5 or 21% of all state and federal prisoners reported they had “possessed or carried a firearm when they committed the offense for which they were serving time in prison.” The survey released by the DOJ this month declared that criminals unsurprisingly rely on the black market for their guns.

According to the study, an estimated 287,400 prisoners has possessed a firearm during their offense. The findings concluded 6 percent had stolen the weapon, 7 percent found it at a crime scene and 43 percent obtained it off the street or on the black market. More than 25 percent had received it from a family member or friend, or as a gift.

Department of Justice study shows that **clears throat**



GUN CONTROL LAWS WON'T STOP CRIMINALS FROM GETTING GUNS...



**deep breath**



BECAUSE CRIMINALS DON'T GET THEIR GUNS LEGALLY!https://t.co/8J3QCnA5BX — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 23, 2019

This is not the first time the government, democrats, and gun control zealots have been made to look the fool by their own study.

Gun-hating democrats who demanded a study into the sale of guns online were smacked with a dose of reality. They wasted two years attempting to buy guns illegally on the “dark web,” and the group of Democrats failed every single time. Senator Elizabeth Warren joined with Senator Brian Schultz, D-Hawaii, and Representative Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, to commission the GAO report. An embarrassing attempt to try to regulate guns further went horribly wrong when the Democrats took it upon themselves to try to skirt the law to prove it can be done. Over the course of the two-and-a-half year investigation, agents tried to buy firearms illegally on the “Surface Web” and the “Dark Web,” generally by sharing their status as “prohibited individuals” or trying to buy across state lines. –SHTFPlan

These studies prove nothing more than the government’s incompetence and unnecessary intervention in the lives of everyone else. Private gun sellers did more to prevent violent crimes than the government’s own laws did. The ruling class is continuing to prove they are no longer a necessary evil. Only 1.3 percent of all prisoners obtained a gun from a retail source and used it during their offense, the DOJ’s study stated.

Moreover, among the prisoners who possessed a firearm during their offense, “0.8 percent obtained it at a gun show.”