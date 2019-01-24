Initial Jobless Claims Crash To 50 Year Lows

For the first time since October 1969, initial jobless claims in America dropped below 200k...

We would expect this to jump in the next few weeks as government workers claim benefits during the shutdown.

For context, these things also happened in October 1969...

Concorde 001 test flight breaks sound barrier

USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

US performs underground nuclear test at Amchitka Island Aleutians

The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago, Illinois.

Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 7 is launched

USSR performs nuclear test at Novaya Zemlya USSR

Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war

Bloodless coup in Somalia (National Day)

Supreme Court orders end to all school desegregation "at once"

US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site

USSR performs underground nuclear test

Lots of coincidence - social unrest, cold war, and war protests.