Initial Jobless Claims Crash To 50 Year Lows

For the first time since October 1969, initial jobless claims in America dropped below 200k...
We would expect this to jump in the next few weeks as government workers claim benefits during the shutdown.
For context, these things also happened in October 1969...
Concorde 001 test flight breaks sound barrier
USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR
US performs underground nuclear test at Amchitka Island Aleutians
The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago, Illinois.
Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 7 is launched
USSR performs nuclear test at Novaya Zemlya USSR
Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war
Bloodless coup in Somalia (National Day)
Supreme Court orders end to all school desegregation "at once"
US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site
USSR performs underground nuclear test
Lots of coincidence - social unrest, cold war, and war protests.