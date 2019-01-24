Record Number Of Children Identifying As Transgender In UK

Kids as young as ten are switching gender by deed poll as record numbers of UK youngsters identify as transgender.

The Sun reports that the UK's Deed Poll ­Service has seen a sharp rise in the number of parents forking out £35 to change their child’s title from Miss to Master, or Master to Miss, in the past five years.

A quite shocking stat is that the service says one child under the age of 16 makes the change every day, often with a new first name. Louise Bowers, a senior deed poll officer, said:

“We used to issue a couple every couple of months — but now it’s seven to ten a week. “The majority are teenagers, 14 or 15, but they go down to aged ten.”

But in one extreme case, a family in Scotland - the first in the U.K. to be a two-generation trans-identified family - decided to allow their 5-year-old son to identify as a girl.

“We haven’t encouraged Jayden to do this, despite what people think and we are hurt at the suggestion,” Greg Rogers, who was born a female but began transitioning at 16, told the news outlet. “[He] has no idea that I’m transgender,” Greg added. “Having been through this myself, I have conflicting emotions about [him] deciding [that he] doesn’t want to be a boy anymore. It’s not an easy life. People will always judge you and I don’t think there is a single transgender person on the planet who would push that on a child.”

Jayden, being only 5, is too young for hormone treatment but will receive counseling over the next couple of years.

It's not just Britain, as The Daily Caller points out, it's a global trend of young people increasingly willing to change their gender. A 2018 analysis of a 2016 study found that nearly three percent of students in 9th and 11th grade identify as transgender or “gender noncomforming.”