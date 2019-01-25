College Teaches Ed. Students How To "Combat Toxic Masculinity"

Authored by Victoria Snitsar via Campus Reform,

Students at Lewis and Clark College’s Graduate School of Education can take a course in spring 2019 that will teach them to combat toxic masculinity in the classroom.

The course, which is intended for educators, will encourage participants to “analyze the effects of toxic masculinity and how they play out in our classrooms, communities, and lives," according to the course description. Participants will walk away from the course with “a lesson plan based on an idea or strategy presented during sessions, and will return to their classrooms with strategies to combat toxic masculinity.”

Students can receive one semester hour by taking part in the course.

The course will be taught by Chris Kelly and Jayme Causey. Causey is a 2016 graduate of nearby Portland State University and of the Lewis and Clark College Graduate School of Education Oregon Writing Project. He has also presented workshops at the Northwest Teaching for Social Justice Conference in both 2017 and 2018.

Prices for the course are $350 per hour for current students, $250 for those choosing to take the class not for credit, and 20 percent off for alumni of Lewis and Clark College who are also not taking the class for credit.

With the release of Gillette's "toxic masculinity" ad earlier in January, the topic of toxic masculinity has dominated public discourse across the country. For their own part, colleges have tried to address the perceived problem through workshops and other initiatives.

Campus Reform interviewed Georgetown University students after the GIllette ad debuted, finding that while students opposed the concept, they were not sure what exactly "toxic masculinity" even was.