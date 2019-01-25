Russia's New Military Exoskeleton Can Break You

The Russian army has developed an exoskeleton which has already been field tested Syria, according to Sergei Smaglyuk, president of Moscow-based "GB Inzhiniring," which developed the suit along with TsNIITochMash, according to RIA Novosti.

Weighing in at around 15 lbs, the carbon fiber and metal suit allows a soldier to carry heavy mortars and a 700-round belt-fed machine gun long distances without fatigue. According to the report, the suit can also be used to help evacuate wounded people in disasters, and will allow troops to march much further without getting tired.

Based on recommendations from the Russian military, GB Inzhiniring incorporated the ability for the suit to eject its cargo in an emergency. They also developed a special backpack for the machine gun which feeds ammunition through a special sleeve.

Other modifications under consideration for future versions of the suit include a more flexible chassis and a more heavily armored version. A battery will also allow soldiers to use and charge various equipment while on the move, such as a walkie-talkie, an electronic commander's tablet and navigation gera.

The exoskeleton is set to enter mass production soon, while foreign buyers have reportedly expressed interest in the device once it receives an export passport.

According to Smaglyuk, "This is already much closer to the science fiction. In the future, such equipment will increase the strength and speed of the serviceman. As soon as this happens, the very next day, a boom of exoskeleton of very different designs and purposes will begin. Today we are considering the concept of feeding an active exoskeleton from an onboard network, for example, a truck. machine with ammunition, the soldier puts "suit" that can be connected to the car battery and starts unloading. Such a project could be useful logistics unit."