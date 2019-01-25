Watch Live: President Trump Announces Tentative Deal To End Shutdown

Update 2 (1:08 pm ET): Five minutes after Trump was set to begin speaking, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that the event has been pushed back to 1:30 pm ET.

The President will make remarks regarding the shutdown in the Rose Garden today at 1:30pm. This will be an open press event. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 25, 2019

Fox is reporting that the temporary bill will leave government open for three weeks, through Feb. 16. Though CNBC's Eamon Javers reported that the deal would extend funding through Feb. 28. If no deal is reached by then, a national emergency order to circumvent Congress and build the wall is expected. The Washington Post confirmed this, and added that the stopgap won't include funding for a border wall. Mitch McConnell is reportedly planning to pass the stopgap bill on Friday, and a House aide confirmed that Congressional leaders have agreed to advance the bill. The deal reportedly includes "arrangements for negotiations on border security."

WSJ reported that the bill would extend funding for border security at current levels - that is, $1.3 billion, but not expressly for a wall. The deal that Trump is reportedly preparing to announce bears some similarities to the Democratic stopgap bill that was one of two measures that failed to pass in the Senate on Thursday (the Democratic measure got more votes than a proposal backed by Republicans).

One Democratic lawmaker told the NYT that Congress is staking its reputation on its ability to "come up with something successful" in three weeks which...well...

“What we have put on the table is our reputation as legislators, that given three weeks, we’ll come up with a successful conclusion on the border security issue,” said Senator Benjamin Cardin, Democrat of Maryland.

...we'll see how that works out.

Update (12:55 pm ET): As White House aides scramble to set up the Rose Garden, President Trump is expected to announce his support for a bill to temporarily reopen the government.

Much to the president's chagrin, stocks appear to be moving lower on news that the shutdown might be coming to an end. Of course, the end of the shutdown means a smaller hit to Q1 GDP, which means less chance of the Fed pausing QT.

At long last, the government shutdown, now in its 35th day, may finally be coming to an end.

According to the Drudge Report, President Trump is planning to announce that a deal has been reached to temporarily reopen the federal government during a hastily organized 1 pm press conference set to take place in the Rose Garden. The press conference was announced mere minutes before Drudge broke the news about the announcement, and follows a hint from Sen. Tim Kaine from earlier on Friday that a breakthrough might finally be imminent.

CBS and the Atlantic have confirmed that Trump is expected to endorse a short-term bill to reopen the government.

Reporters say the Rose Garden is being set up for a "full blown presidential announcement...complete with teleprompter."

The set up in the Rose Garden right now is for a full blown presidential announcement complete with TelePrompTer, etc. Still no official word on timing or topic of the president’s remarks. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 25, 2019

Reports on Twitter stressed that the government would reopen "temporarily". The agreement comes after the FAA temporarily suspended flights taking off for La Guardia Airport in NYC and 800,000 government workers missed their second paycheck.

US GOVT SHUTDOWN AGREEMENT REACHED

US GOVT SHUTDOWN AGREEMENT REACHED

ANNOUNCEMENT SET FOR 1 PM EST US.GOVT TO REOPEN 'TEMPORARILY'

USDJPY is rallying on the news now that several sources have confirmed, though the exact length of the measure isn't yet clear, though CBS said the temporary measure would open the government for "a few weeks." We have yet to see much of a reaction in stocks.